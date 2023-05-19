Folk Wunderman Thompson Retains Horse Racing Ireland Account

“A Proper Day Out”, Folk Wunderman’s most recent TVC for Horse Racing Ireland

Folk Wunderman Thompson has retained the creative account for Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) following a competitive tender process.

HRI is responsible for the development of Ireland’s horse racing and breeding industries. A report published this week by Deloitte, on behalf of HRI, found that that Irish racing and breeding supports in excess of 30,000 jobs, has annual expenditures in the region of €2.46bn and attracted 1.2m to its racing events in 2022.

“Over the last four years, Folk has successfully helped us position horse racing as an unmissable day out. Together, we navigated the difficult period for the sport when it went behind closed doors over the Covid 19 pandemic. We are thrilled to continue working with such a passionate and driven team on our next growth stage,” says Aileen Goatley, marketing manager, HRI.

According to Enda Kelly, managing director, Folk Wunderman Thompson: “We couldn’t be happier to continue our partnership with the team in Horse Racing Ireland. Since 2019 we have worked together to develop and deliver a strategy that has inspired growth in those interested in and those attending horse racing in Ireland. With the recent Dublin Racing Festival seeing a 40% increase in attendance vs 2022, we are incredibly excited about HRI’s ambitious plans to further drive one of Ireland’s truly great sports.”

Other clients of Folk Wunderman Thompson, which is part of the global Wunderman Thompson network, include Vodafone, Lidl, An Post, Bord Gáis Energy, Irish Life, Brennans and the Irish Cancer Society.