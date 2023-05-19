Radiocentre Webinar to Showcase Radio’s Effectiveness in Driving Results

New research into the effectiveness of audio advertising at driving website traffic and search activity will be revealed at a Radiocentre Ireland-hosted webinar on Thursday, May 25.

The research, which is specific to Ireland, will be presented by Amárach Research and the UK research company Colourtext and will deliver unique insights around how specific campaigns impact consumer thinking and behaviour. The Colourtext research will focus on the impact of radio activity on website traffic for a Sky broadband campaign while the Amárach research will look at how radio activity for the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications affected consumer awareness and attitudes.

To webinar is free to attend but registration is required. To book a place on the webinar click HERE