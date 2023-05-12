AIG Celebrates 10 Years of Dublin Sponsorship with New Campaign

With the All Ireland Football Championship well underway, AIG Insurance has launched its 2023 Dublin GAA Summer Sponsorship campaign.
Called “Celebrating Support”, the campaign marks the 10th anniversary of its sponsorship of Dublin GAA. As part of the campaign, AIG will celebrate 10 years of support across the four codes, at all levels, male and female, both at the intercounty level and at the grassroots club community level.
The campaign was produced in collaboration with FUEL Experience and Entertainment Group, and is a tribute to the unwavering commitment of AIG to supporting the players, supporters, volunteers, and clubs that make Dublin GAA such an integral part of the community.
The integrated campaign will run across TV, digital, social, and PR channels.
It was directed by Ciaran Dooley and produced by Fiachra Doyle of FUEL, with the original music composed by Jason Boland of Kodaline, who was also one of two DOPs on the project alongside Kevin Minogue.
Credits
Client – AIG
Head of Consumer Marketing and Sponsorship – John Gillick
Agency & Production House: FUEL
Exec Producer: Jamie Deasy
Exec Producer: Brian McDermott
Director & Writer: Ciaran Dooley
Producer: Fiachra Doyle
DOP: Kevin Minogue
DOP: Jason Boland
1st AD: Sanda Corbally
Edit/Post Producer – Grace Cotter
Editor: Luke Maxwell
Original Music & Sound Design – Jason Boland
Colourist – Patrick Corr