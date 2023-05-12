AIG Celebrates 10 Years of Dublin Sponsorship with New Campaign

With the All Ireland Football Championship well underway, AIG Insurance has launched its 2023 Dublin GAA Summer Sponsorship campaign.

Called “Celebrating Support”, the campaign marks the 10th anniversary of its sponsorship of Dublin GAA. As part of the campaign, AIG will celebrate 10 years of support across the four codes, at all levels, male and female, both at the intercounty level and at the grassroots club community level.

The campaign was produced in collaboration with FUEL Experience and Entertainment Group, and is a tribute to the unwavering commitment of AIG to supporting the players, supporters, volunteers, and clubs that make Dublin GAA such an integral part of the community.

The integrated campaign will run across TV, digital, social, and PR channels.

It was directed by Ciaran Dooley and produced by Fiachra Doyle of FUEL, with the original music composed by Jason Boland of Kodaline, who was also one of two DOPs on the project alongside Kevin Minogue.

Credits

Client – AIG

Head of Consumer Marketing and Sponsorship – John Gillick

Agency & Production House: FUEL

Exec Producer: Jamie Deasy

Exec Producer: Brian McDermott

Director & Writer: Ciaran Dooley

Producer: Fiachra Doyle

DOP: Kevin Minogue

DOP: Jason Boland

1st AD: Sanda Corbally

Edit/Post Producer – Grace Cotter

Editor: Luke Maxwell

Original Music & Sound Design – Jason Boland

Colourist – Patrick Corr