Boys+Girls Invests €1.2m in New Content Agency

Boys+Girls has launched a new content agency called Circle Content.

The new agency will operate from a 6,000 sq. ft production studio in Deansgrange, Co. Dublin, and will offer “an end-to-end content solution for clients of any size, with everything from content strategy to community management to creative and production.”

As part of the expansion, Boys+Girls, it has taken a ten-year lease on its Deansgrange premises for Circle Content while it has invested around €1.2m in the new studio space which is the biggest in Ireland.

The managing director of the new business is Alan McQuaid who has been with Boys+Girls since 2021, having previously worked with a number of agencies including In the Company of Huskies, Rothco and Modern Green.

“The need for engaging, high-quality, yet cost-effective content is growing exponentially,” says McQuaid who says Circle Content will initially employ five staff but has access to talent in both Boys+Girls and EXP, its experiential agency.

“The traditional agency model can’t deliver it at the pace or for the costs required, it’s too slow, too expensive, and usually, not good enough. That’s why we decided to bring all the services together in a new purpose-built facility,” he says.

“With the advantage of having content areas set up in-studio, you can shoot anything from lifestyle content to recipe TikTok’s, to Automotive content without the traditional set-build costs or lead times. With the cultural and social landscape ever-changing, ultimately, it’s our aim to be able to ideate, produce and create world-class work for our clients in the most agile way imaginable,” he adds.

Now operational and fully kitted out, Circle Content’s new studio has been used in recent weeks for a number of client shoots.

“This is the biggest single investment we’ve made since launching the agency in 2009,” says Rory Hamilton, group chief creative officer.

“It’s an expression of our confidence in the advertising market and our proven prowess in creative effectiveness. We are approaching content with the same appetite for creative excellence that we approach everything else, we aim to produce content that you’ll want to watch. Already we’ve shot a huge amount in the studio – everything from international alcohol content, to TikTok’s for a fashion brand, to really big lifestyle shoots,” he adds.

“With creativity informed by the latest social or data trends, Circle Content allows us to create work from insight or concept to fully finished creative with excellence and agility. Offering a highly competitive value proposition, it’s what our clients have asked for and has been described as a ‘win, win, win’”, Hamilton says.

The established of Circle Content comes at a busy time for Boys+Girls which employs over 60 staff across the main agency, EXP and the new content agency. With revenues in the order of €11m, it is currently involved in a number of big pitches in Ireland and internationally while EXP has experienced substantial growth since it was set up last year.

Clients of the agency include Three, Diageo, Danone, Kellogg’s, Ornua, Lego, FREE NOW, BordBia, ŠKODA, RTE and Digicel.