Simon Myciunka Set to Take on New Role as CEO of Bauer Media Audio UK

Simon Myciunka has been appointed as CEO of Bauer Media Audio UK.

Myciunka has been CEO of Bauer Media Audio Ireland for the last two years, having joined the group when it bought Denis O’Brien’s Communicorp. He will take up his new role on July 1 and Chris Doyle, currently chief operating officer, will take responsibility for the day-to-day running of Bauer Media Audio Ireland until a permanent successor has been appointed.

Under Myciunka’s tenure, Bauer Media Audio Ireland has gone from strength to strength, growing both revenues and reach while boosting its broadcast and digital audio portfolio to make it the country’s largest commercial radio group with six radio stations.

Its portfolio includes the national stations Today FM and Newstalk, two Spin youth stations, 98FM in Dublin and the recently acquired RedFM in Cork. In addition, it also owns the sports media brand OTB Sports, the aggregated listening platform GoLoud and the digital audio advertising exchange, audioXi.

According to Richard Dawkins, President of Audio, Bauer Media Group: “Simon brings the ideal mix of skills to take the Bauer Media Audio UK business forward to meet its next set of ambitions as we not only strengthen our position in live broadcast radio but also exploit all the opportunities that digital presents to deepen our relationships with audiences and commercial partners alike, ensuring we have a vibrant and inclusive culture that enables everyone to do their best work”.

Bauer Media is Europe’s leading digital commercial radio broadcaster and audio operator reaching over 61 million listeners weekly through its broadcast radio, online services, and podcasts. Spanning nine countries – the UK, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Ireland, Finland, Poland, Slovakia and Portugal, Bauer Media Audio owns leading brands including Today FM, KISS, Mix Megapol, Absolute Radio, Radio Norge, Radio Expres, Radio Nova, Radio 100, RMF and Radio Comercial.