Second Deadline for Effie Awards Ireland Rapidly Approaching

With the countdown to Effie Awards Ireland 2023 well underway, the second deadline for entries is next Friday, May 12th.

Entrants who enter by that date can avail of a 25% early bird discount on entry fees which will not be available on the final entry deadline on June 2nd. Entering by the second deadline next week will result in a saving of €200 per entry according to IAPI.

Next week IAPI will also announce the names of judging panel for Round 1 of the judging process which will take place over the summer months.

For more information on Effie Awards Ireland click HERE