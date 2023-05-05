Out Look: Go Big and Go Out of Home

Out of Home is a one to many medium, continuing to deliver for advertisers enabling big brand messaging at scale.

James Byrne, marketing manager, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home.

Today we publish the latest wave of The Media Impact Study, in which three hundred Dublin residents aged 16-54 were surveyed. The study ascertains the impact and effect large billboard advertising has for brands.

Large format OOH strengths include:

Scale & Impact

24-hour exposure

Coverage build

National or local

‘Big brand’ effect

Creative Canvas

Almost eight in ten people believe billboards help make a brand famous, increasing to 90% among 25-34 year olds. Size and scale enhance visibility from distance. Messages are always on and campaigns can be tailored by location both in terms of message and proximity. Broad reach with consistent messaging drives long term growth. Out of Home is an unblockable, unskippable medium that delivers scale, can sell products and create brand fame.

In a study released last year, we found almost 70% of respondents said they regularly notice billboards, peaking at 81% among 16-24s.

However, building brands in the real world creates more than just familiarity – it builds trust. 54% of respondents agree that brands that appear on billboards are more trustworthy. OOH is a trusted, responsible media choice to communicate with audiences. For OOH campaigns to succeed, they must foster trust with consumers and add to the journey experience in a contextually relevant way. That an advertiser has the confidence to advertise in a public setting instils a similar confidence in the minds of consumers.

Nearly three quarters of respondents think that brands that advertise on billboards are more desirable. OOH enhances mental availability on the path to purchase keeping brands top of mind versus competitors.

A recent study by Global UK and Differentology has reported that combining a variety of large Outdoor formats builds more brand awareness and experience “a multiplier effect” across categories., as per marketing professor Byron Sharp’s Theory of Mental Availability and How Brands Grow.

These three concepts link to brand recall. Cut-through is defined as spontaneous ad awareness, salience as when a brand is spontaneously associated with the category, and mental penetration as the proportion of people that associate a test brand with at least one category entry point, so the brand is readily available in a buying situation.

The brand-building impact of multiple formats was applied across these three metrics in motors, telecoms and finance.

Finally, almost two thirds of respondents perceive brands that advertise on billboards as premium, indicating prestige being associated with such public displays. Activating this positive halo effect is a considerable attraction in a competitive marketplace.

Dublin Retail Growth Driven by Entertainment and Tourist Spend

The latest MasterCard SpendingPulse, produced on behalf of the four Dublin Local Authorities, shows growth rates in Dublin retail spending of 1.6% QoQ and 5.8% YoY.

The Dublin hospitality sector continued to be a driver of YoY retail spending growth in Q1 2023. The overall increase in the value of retail expenditure of 5.8% YoY was primarily driven by an ongoing revival in hospitality – with spending at hotels, bars and restaurants expanding by more than a fifth (+22.1%) when compared with Q1 2022.

Retail spending by tourists in Dublin returned to robust growth rates in the first quarter of 2023. Spending by visitors to the capital increased by 15.3% YoY as the tourism sector regathered momentum.

Planet OOH: Minute Maid’s new billboards help you get your daily dose of Vitamin D

Orange juice brand Minute Maid is pushing its vitamin D content in this clever OOH campaign that relies on nature to do the talking. The medium becomes the message as three separate activations have popped up in cities across the US.

The Open Billboard: Allows sunlight to shine directly through, removing a shadow that the billboard would otherwise have cast.

The Reflective Billboard: Reflected sunlight down to street level, redirecting sunlight into the area buildings will have blocked.

The Extended Shelter: A redesigned Bus Shelter, with a seat at the end which allows passengers to sit in the sunlight while waiting for the bus.