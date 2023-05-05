Indo Highlights GAA Coverage in Latest Campaign from The Public House

The Public House has created a new campaign for the Mediahuis-owned Irish Independent to highlight the paper’s GAA coverage.

The new campaign is running across TV, radio, press, cinema, VOD as well as the GAAGO streaming platform.

Central to the campaign is the strength of the publication’s GAA coverage including Joe Brolly, Philly McMahon and John Mullane as well as its own in-house journalists and GAA experts.

According to Cliona O’Reilly, senior marketing manager, Mediahuis Ireland: ‘GAA is a key content pillar of the Irish Independent and we tasked The Public House with developing a campaign to showcase how our sportswriters live and breathe GAA. We are delighted with how they brought their idea ‘GAA is in our DNA’ to life.”

Art director at The Public House, Paul Kinsella adds: “We wanted to show what sets Irish Independent’s GAA coverage apart – and for us that difference was that their journalists are just proper GAA people. They live and breathe the game at all levels. Their passion for it is unparalleled. So we put them and their love of the game under the microscope.”

“This project was particularly special for us as an agency as we produced it almost entirely in house, albeit with some stunning sound design from Will Farrell at Blast Audio. As much as it’s a showcase of Irish Independent’s reporting prowess, it’s a testament to our growing production capabilities,” says Kevin Hughes, motion graphics designer.

Credits

Agency; The Public House

Associate Creative Director: Mikey Curran

Art Director: Paul Kinsella

Copywriter: Karl Graham & Patrick Dunne

Designer: Molly Devlin

Finished Artist: Trevor Nolan

Motion Graphics Designer: Kevin Hughes

Managing Director: Catrióna Campbell

Group Account Director: Terri Turner

Account Executive: Siddharth Aghi

Strategy Director: Sarah Walsh

Junior Strategist: Rohan Pipalwa

Sound Design & Mix: Blast Studio, Will Farrell

VO Artist: Craig Connolly

Client: Mediahuis Ireland

Head of Marketing & Promotions: Lee Martin

Senior Marketing Manager: Cliona O’Reilly