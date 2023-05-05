Boys+Girls Rock It With New Campaign for Three Ireland

Three Ireland has launched a new campaign to highlight its home broadband offering.

The new campaign, which is called “Jeff Rocks Out” was created by Boys + Girls and picks up on the multi award winning ‘Jeff’s World’, and sees the return of Jeff the bearded dragon rocking to Joan’s Jett’s classic track ‘I Love Rock and Roll’.

The TVC was shot by the award-winning director Tomas Jonsgarden and Ponder while the visual effects were from the Oscar and BAFTA winning company, Framestore.

“We love the power of emotive storytelling. If you want to persuade people on something, a truth well told rather than bald facts always wins out,” says Kris Clarkin, creative director, Boys+Girls.

“What better way to celebrate Three’s standout Home Broadband than with a Bearded Dragon rockin’ out to an all-time classic like I Love Rock and Roll,” he adds.

According to Aislinn O’Connor, marketing director, Three Ireland and Three UK: “Three has always been about bringing market leading connectivity to our customers. This campaign celebrates our brilliant Home Broadband in a way that showcases the strength, speed and reliability of our award-winning network and the fun you can enjoy on it.”

Credits

Agency: Boys+Girls

Chief Creative Officer: Rory Hamiliton

Creative Director: Kris Clarkin

Senior Art Director: Dean Ryan

Senior Copywriter: Michael Whelan

Junior Art Director: Faye Larkin

Junior Copywriter: Roisin O’Mahony

Head of Production: Derek Doyle

Business Director: Sarah Sherry

Account Manager: Claire O’Sullivan

Production Creds:

Ponder

Director: Tomas Jonsgården

Producer: Paul Holmes

Framestore

VFX Supervisor: Jules Janaud

Exec Producer: Anna MacDonald

Producer: Jake Saunders

VFX Coordinator: Poppy Chadwick

Colourist (Company3): Jean-Clement Soret

Client: Three Ireland

Marketing Director: Aislinn O’Connor

Head of Marketing Communications: Richie Taffe

Consumer Marketing Manager: Carol Doherty