AAI Webinar to Discuss Future of European Digital Advertising Market

The findings of a recent European Commission study of the European digital advertising market will be explored on a webinar hosted by the AAI next week, May 11 at 9am.

The webinar is part of the AAI’s Toolkit series of webinars and events.

Nick Botton, one of the authors of the report will be the guest speaker. Botton works for AWO a European consultancy group that specialises in public policy, data protection and digital policy in the EU.

The European Commission report examines the impact of recent ad tech developments on privacy, publishers and advertisers and found that the current market was unsustainable. It also argued that there is a strong case to be made for reform of the existing advertising landscape in Europe.

