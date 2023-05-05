IAB Connect 2023 to Focus on Navigating the New Now

“Navigating the New Now” is the theme for the forthcoming IAB Connect 2023 conference which will take place on Tuesday 16th May in the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

Speakers and topics include:

Dr Daniel Knapp, Chief Economist, IAB Europe – Navigating the New Now.

Avril Collins, Director of Consumer Affairs, Heineken Ireland – Heineken: DEI & Sustainability in action.

Richard Colwell, CEO, Red C Research – Sustainability’s impact on Consumer Behaviour – what this means for Brands.

Katey McElroy, Strategic Partnership Manager, UKI, TikTok – Building Communities on Social.

Dave Lenny, Head of Innovation, dentsu International – Project Artemis – Solving Advertising’s Biggest Problem.

Rob Timony, Head of audioXi, Bauer Media Audio Ireland – Exploring the Endless Creative Opportunities of Digital Audio.

Meabh Connellan, Senior Director: Digital Strategy, Spark Foundry – Gaming – Let’s play.

The conference will close with a panel to discuss our theme: Navigating the New Now, with Adam Taylor, Head of Media Experience, Havas Media Ireland, Dr Daniel Knapp, Chief Economist, IAB Europe, Karl Kavanagh, Head Of Digital & Publishing – NGN – News UK & Ireland, Niamh Donagh, Director, Global Partnerships, OPG, Google and Ruth Ryan, Digital Brand and Advertising Manager, SSE Airtricity.

Advertisers attend the conference for free and – to avail of a free ticket, please email maeve@iabireland.ie

Register to attend at www.iabireland.ie