Starcom, Neon and Extra.ie Team Up for Bulmer’s Secret Orchard Series of Gigs

With festival season underway, the Bulmer’s Secret Orchard series kicked off last week with hip hop star Kojaque playing in Whelan’s Dublin as part of a Summer and Autumn long series of gigs aimed at showcasing Ireland’s homegrown music talent.

The series of gigs sees Starcom, which works with Bulmer’s, collaborating with the experiential and events agency, Neon and the DMG Media-owned Extra.ie as content partner. In addition, a website www.secretorchard.bulmers.ie has been set up to keep music fans up to date and provide them with additional content including features and interviews with the various acts.

“It is wonderful for fans to experience a Bulmers Secret Orchard gig and we wanted to bring some of this musical experience to more fans across the country. It’s been great to collaborate with DMG not only in showcasing the musical talent of the vibrant music scene, but also to hear from the artists themselves and the stories behind the songs,” says David Fogarty, board director, Starcom.

“This is year three of the Secret Orchards event in Clonmel, and to be able to do that as an Irish brand and talk with indigenous Irish musicians, is a perfect fit for us. We wanted to bring this campaign to more people, and bring the brand to more people, and what better way than taking Secret Orchards on the road. It’s great to see this in different venues in different cities, but also across different screens and on headphones across the country as well. Working with Starcom, DMG and Neon has really made this idea grow,” adds Karl Donnelly, marketing director, Bulmer’s.

Jill Douglas, Account Director, Neon added:

“We’re delighted to see our Secret Orchard idea blossom in 2023 as a full 360 experiential campaign. From the advertising plan, through to amazing live events and this really important content series, together with Bulmers and a fantastic inter-agency team, we’ve created something special for the brand, consumers and hopefully Irish musicians,” says Jill Douglas, account director, Neon.

Conor Quinn, commercial director, Extra.ie adds: “At Extra.ie, we are very proud to play our part in bringing the Secret Orchard partnership to life for Bulmers. We are giving a platform for some of Ireland’s best and brightest artists to showcase their talents and to give our audience of 1.6 million adults in Ireland an insight into their inspirations and musical journey, along with a few secrets.”