Peter Snodden Appointed as Creative Partner with The Brill Building

Following a period of rapid growth, The Brill Building has confirmed Peter Snodden as its creative partner.

Snodden joined the agency as creative director when it was set up in 2019 having previously spent time as a freelance art director as well as a stint as art director with DDFH&B.

Snodden’s new role comes following a period of rapid growth for the agency including a number of new account wins like the National Dairy Council, Atlantic Aviation Group and the government-funded Sail Training Ireland.

According to Roisin Keown, CEO and creative partner: “We are so proud to be asked to work in service of our exciting clients and partners. Their ambition and dedication is so inspiring. Our mission as an agency is to continue to make The Brill Building the place to do the most famous work of your career – whether as a brand, business, client, supplier or one of our talented squad.”

“As we continue to establish ourselves as one of Europe’s leading boutique agencies, working with the right client partners and talent to grow our business and our team is top of our agenda,” Keown adds.

“We have so many amazing people to thank for helping The Brill Building achieve our success since we began in 2019. Now is the time to structure and scale our team for the future. Peter Snodden has been instrumental to our work on Repak, Paddy Irishman and the National Dairy Council and we’re excited to build the business bigger and better together,” she says.

According to Keown, the agency doubled its revenues in 2022 and hopes to double this again in 2023 following the recent account wins.

Previous work includes the creation of Champion Green for Kilkenny Design, a creative suite for Airfield Estate’s partnership with Neff Ireland, and Re-imagine for Repak. The latter has been shortlisted for two AIM Awards.

More recently, The Brill Building worked on the successful North American launch of ‘Paddy Irishman’ by photographer Ross O’Callaghan. The project challenged Irish stereotypes in partnership with Tourism Ireland and was the most successful Irish visual arts launch in the United States in many years, with coverage in a wide number of media outlets like the New York Times, CBS, NDC, BBC World and The Guardian.