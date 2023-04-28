Droga5 Dublin Taps the Power of Communities for New Woodies Campaign

Droga5 Dublin has rolled out a new campaign for Woodies.

Following on from the success of Woodies’ “Mrs Higgins” Christmas campaign, the new ad once again focuses on the power of community but also highlights the benefits of sharing resources.

The ad was directed by internationally renowned director Zac Emerson, who was also behind “Mrs. Higgins” campaign while the music was composed by Emmy-nominated David Schweitzer. It was filmed in Marino in Dublin and Butter worked on the production.

According to Woodie’s, communities across the country pool often resources by sharing DIY, home and garden products as the motivation for sharing is often because the item is bulky and difficult to store, expensive or something that is used infrequently.

“Customers are always at the centre of our creative planning process so when we learned that people in communities all over Ireland share large or expensive products that they buy from us, we wanted to celebrate this wonderful demonstration of community spirt,” says Hilda Lyon, head of marketing, Woodies.

“I love the way a neighbourhood can be brought together by a simple everyday household object. I think we all know a neighbour, a friend or a family member who has ‘the thing’ that you can borrow once in a while when you need it,” says Shay Madden, creative director, Droga5 Dublin.