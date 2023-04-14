Six Irish Jurors Involved in Cannes Lions Judging Panels

Six Irish jury members will take part in judging panels for the upcoming Cannes Lions in June, according to IAPI.

The judges will be spread across the Lions Shortlist Jury and the Awarding Cannes Lions Jury.

The shortlisting jurors are Jake O’Driscoll, creative director, Boys + Girls, who joins the Film shortlist Jury; Carol Lambert, creative director, Publicis Dublin, who joins the Radio and Audio shortlist Jury and Jennifer Hyland, senior director, Edelman, who joins the Social and Influencer shortlist Jury.

Meanwhile, the Awarding Cannes Lions Jury, which will award Bronze, Silver and Gold Lions in addition to the Grand Prix, will include Jen Speirs, executive creative director, Droga5 Dublin (Glass:The Lion for Change jury); Brian Melarkey, creative director, Fleishman Hillard (Film PR Jury) and Jess Derby, creative director, BBDO Dublin (Film Craft Jury).

The Cannes Lions festival will run between June 19th and June 23rd.