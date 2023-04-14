TAM Ireland Publishes Shortlist for the TAMI Awards 2023

TAM Ireland has announced the shortlist for its annual TAMI Awards, Ireland’s only TV planning awards.

A panel of industry experts will judge the awards and the winners will be announced on May 18th at a special afternoon event. The overall winner of the Grand Prix will win €100,000 worth of TV airtime for their brand.

The shortlist is as follows:

BEST TACTICAL USE OF TV

Havas Media: Domino’s Summer of Yodel

Core with Starcom: National Lottery – 90% Back to Community

dentsu: Very.ie Rebrand

BEST TV STRATEGY

Spark Foundry with Core: KFC: It’s Got to BE…TV

UM: Zurich-Utilising the far-reaching power of TV, For What Can Go Right

EssenceMediacom: Sky Glass would like your attention

BEST ONGOING USE OF TV

Wavemaker: The Recipe for Success for Bord Bia’s Quality Mark

Zenith with Core: Using TV to Build A Better Life With One Irish Life

Core with Zenith and Virgin Media Solutions: McDonald’s Sponsorship of Family Entertainment on Virgin Media Television

BEST USE OF INNOVATION

dentsu: CCPC How to be good with money

Sky Media Ireland with Core Investment: Sky Media Ireland – Light TV Viewers

Javelin: Toyota Ireland – Big Brother Big Sister

Sky Media Ireland with Group M and Laya: Sky Media One Campaign for Group M and Laya

Virgin Media Solutions with O’Donnell’s and Core: O’Donnells Christmas Campaign

BEST USE OF TV SPONSORSHIP

Core Sponsorship with RTÉ Media Sales, Zenith and Core Research: Panadol ‘Made in Ireland’

EssenceMediacom: EssenceMediacom and NOW – Owning the Summer with Love Island

Core Sponsorship with Starcom, RTÉ Mediasales and WHPR: AIB Proud Sponsors of Home of the Year