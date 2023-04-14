RED C Strengthens Senior Leadership Team with Appointment of Robin McGhee

Robin McGhee has joined RED C as a director of the market research company. McGhee joins RED C from Kantar where he was strategic planning officer.

In his new role with RED C he will focus on qualitative research, while also having a remit to further develop its strategic planning offering.

McGhee started his career working as a planner for Bates, part of the Saatchi advertising group in London. He then went on to work as a senior consultant for the WPP-owned pfour, a management consultancy in London before moving back to Dublin to work for Diageo for 10 years.

Robin’s role as a Director in RED C, will be focused on conducting and analysing human behaviour through Qualitative Research. He will also use his skill set to continue to develop the Strategic Planning offer from RED C.

Richard Colwell, CEO, RED C, “We are confident that Robin’s extensive experience and skill set will enhance RED C’s offerings in both Ireland and the UK. His expertise in strategic planning and strong qualitative skills will reinforce and broaden our capabilities, ensuring that we continue to drive growth and action for our clients,” says Richard Colwell, CEO, RED C.

Meanwhile RED C has also appointed Aya Sako to the role of research project manager while Patrick McHugh has been appointed as a data visualisation executive. Both have joined the growing team at RED C from the recently closed Kantar business in Ireland.