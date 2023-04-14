Droga5 Dublin Rolls Out Campaign to Support Darkness into Light Walk

With the annual Darkness into Light walk in aid of Pieta House set to take place on Saturday, May 6, Droga5 Dublin has rolled out a new campaign to support the event which is sponsored by Electric Ireland.
The emotive campaign drives home the message that everyone is welcome to join the fundraising event, regardless of your background, life stage and whether this is your first year or one of many.
The ad, which went live this week, follows an individual walking alone in the darkness, quickly joined by more and more people from all walks of life as they move towards the sunrise.
The individuals featured in the ad are not actors and all have their own unique connection to Darkness into Light. A selection of these stories will be further expanded upon through an accompanying social campaign.
Droga5 Dublin conducted research into Pieta’s services and the event and found that some potentially interested first-timers did not participate in the past. Events such as Darkness Into Light are crucial to charities such as Pieta, who receive 80% of their funding from their events. This new ad tells the story of the participants’ experience to encourage more people to take part in this year’s event on Saturday 6th May.
Since Darkness Into Light began in 2009, the event has raised over €36m enabling Pieta to provide suicide prevention services as well as support to those impacted by suicide and self-harm. Electric Ireland has been sponsoring Darkness Into Light since 2013.
“Anyone who has participated in Darkness Into Light will know just how unique an event it is. For many, it is deeply personal but it is also an amazing shared experience which can be enormously uplifting,” says Shay Madden, creative director, Droga5 Dublin.
“This year we want to welcome as many new people as possible to experience it for themselves to help raise much-needed funds for this amazing organisation. Darkness Into Light generates most of Pieta’s annual funding which is why we have reframed the event as ‘The most important sunrise of the year,” he adds.
According to Sarah Sharkey, group sponsorship & PR manager Electric Ireland: “Electric Ireland has sponsored Darkness into Light since 2013. Each year we work with Pieta to create marketing and fundraising campaigns to promote awareness of this unique event. This year we have invested in new advertising creative to encourage as many people as possible to participate and donate much-needed funds to this hugely important cause.”
