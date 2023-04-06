Publicis Dublin Showcases Gas Network Ireland’s Role with New Campaign

Publicis Dublin has rolled out a new campaign for Gas Networks Ireland called “Moving Ireland’s Energy” to highlight what makes the gas network such an essential component of Ireland’s energy system and sustainable energy future.

This ad was directed by P.O.B. and produced by Motherland, while media is being managed by OMD. The campaign is currently running across TV, radio, digital and social.

The campaign uses a circular motif that is intended to inform the public of the essential role the organisation plays in keeping Ireland’s energy moving. It also highlights why Gas Network Ireland’s teams, the “people behind the pipes”, are the key reason why it operates and maintains one of the safest and most modern renewable ready gas networks in the world.

Extensive research, supported by interagency partners B&A and OMD, showed that the Irish public found that the energy industry was complex and uncertain. In this new campaign, Gas Networks Ireland needed to provide clarity and certainty to customers regarding its vital role in the everyday of Irish businesses and households in an ever changing world.

Quite simply, Gas Networks Ireland is “Moving Ireland’s Energy”, which means it provides the infrastructure that takes care of Ireland’s gas needs right now, and will provide the path to using more renewable gases in the near future. This will lead to delivering a net zero carbon gas network by 2050 and reducing emissions across a number of key sectors, including those that are traditionally difficult to decarbonise while also enhancing Ireland’s energy security and diversity.

The ad focuses on the everyday nature of all this, opening with shots of the Gas Networks Ireland team hard at work making safe connections across the country, before moving on to the fruits of their labour: from busy restaurant kitchens to warm homes at dinner time, captured through the circular frame of that all-important pipe. Shots of large anaerobic digestors on farms (which use agricultural waste to produce renewable biogas) and their Network Innovation Centre also serve to drive home their ambitions for a greener energy future.

Gas Networks Ireland also runs advertising campaigns to promote public safety through the gas escapes emergency service, Dial Before You Dig, meter tampering and using a registered gas installer campaigns. The carbon monoxide safety campaign featuring the well-known fictional canary balladeer who has been raising awareness about the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning for years, Tommy McAnairey, has won 32 national and international advertising and related industry awards to date, including winning three Shark awards and three Art Directors of Europe Awards in 2021.



Credits

Agency: Publicis Dublin

Business Director: Edel McCabe

Executive Creative Director: Ronan Nulty

Head of Design: James Kelleher

Head of Strategic Planning: Chloe Hanratty

Strategic Planning Director: Denisse Achata

Senior Producer: Rachel Murray

Senior Account Director: Jeremy Stanley

Craig Fitzpatrick – Senior Copywriter: Craig Fitzpatrick

Cian McIntrye – Technical Lead: Cian McIntyre

Digital Designer: Karen Barry

Account Manager: Cassie Treacy

Account Executive: Jack Ryan

Production Company: Motherland

Director: POB

Producers: Keith Bradley and Keeva Bolger

Production Manager: Hannah Gallagher

Production Coordinator: Mary-Kate Quane

Head of Production: Margaret Levingstone

DoP: Aidan Gault

Post Production: Motherland

Head of Post Production: Anthony McCaffrey

Edit: Vincent McEntee

VFX: John O’Hagan, Philip Rafferty, Eddie Sheanan

Colour Grading: Tim Smith @ Number 8

Music Composer: Gavin Little

VO Artist: Peter Coonan

Photographer: Leo Byrne