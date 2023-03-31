Cannes Young Lions 2023 Winners Revealed

Following an intense period of judging, IAPI has announced the 14 winners of the Cannes Young Lions 2023 competition.

The winners will now go on to represent Ireland at the global competition at Cannes Lions Festival in June 2023. The winners are as follows:

Young Marketers: John Aherne & Cathy Lambert, Bord Gáis Energy.

Media: Eva Redmond & Anthony McDonagh, Core.

Print: Shane O’Hare, Bloom & Daragh Griffin, Connelly Partners.

PR: Meabh O’Mahony & Katie Dumpleton, 150 Bond.

Digital: Nico Dagdag, PHD & Carolyn McMorrow, OMG.

Film: Nadine Kennedy, ACNE & Conor Marron, Boys + Girls.

Design: Robin Winchester & James Stedmond, In the Company of Huskies.

“I extend my congratulations to the winners of the Irish Young Lions competition, especially since the competition was as fierce as ever this year! I particularly love this programme as, not only does it give young talent the opportunity to rise up, it also provides our chosen charities with a plethora of ideas and concepts that will help them engage with their audience and raise much needed funds,” says Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI.

As part of the competition, each competing duo had 48 hours to respond to a brief for one of three charities selected this year and their submissions were then judged by five industry experts. The charities were GOAL, Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, and Dyslexia Ireland.

The winning entries will get to showcase their work in the real world and see it to fruition in the months to follow. Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind will see their film produced pro bono, courtesy of Pull the Trigger and aired for free, courtesy of Sky Ireland.

GOAL will see the winning press ad come to life in print, courtesy of the Business Post. The third charity, Dyslexia Association of Ireland, has also obtained a range of PR and Digital concepts to help them plan their communications this year.

“We were deeply impressed by the creativity, ambition, and courage of the ideas from the winners. They exemplified – in the best possible way – the power of companies in Ireland to make a difference in supporting GOAL’s aim of creating a more sustainable, resilient, and inclusive world. It was a brilliant opportunity for our team to see the creativity that the entrants brought to the GOAL brief – it has certainly reinvigorated our out-of-the-box thinking,” said Salina Janzan, corporate partnerships manager, GOAL

“Very well-researched, demonstrated strong presentation skills, and displayed great creativity with their digital campaign. The campaign concept is an excellent way to simulate dyslexia, driving both empathy and awareness, and most importantly generating lots of traffic to the dyslexia hub in line with the brief,” said Rosie Bisset from Dyslexia Association Ireland talking about the digital and PR category winners.

Niamh Wingate, Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, said “The winning entry for film was particularly striking. It portrayed a fun approach to encouraging people to donate. They highlighted the need for real people to be the connection needed for the pups, which was a unique approach to achieve our goals.”

The sponsors of this year’s Cannes Young Lions include Pull the Trigger, Sky Ireland, PRII/PRCA, Smurfit Kappa, The Business Post, Meta, LadBible Ireland​, and Droga5 Dublin​.

The Winners Showcase will be held in Whelan’s, Wexford Street, Dublin 2 on April 20 where they will take to the stage to talk about their winning work.