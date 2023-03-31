Publicis Dublin Wins Grand Prix at Inaugural Irish Audio Awards

Publicis Dublin was the big winner on the night at the inaugural Irish Radio Awards, picking up three awards including the Grand Prix.

The agency won the awards for its work with Virgin Media and its “Pick Up the Pace” campaign which won gold in both the Consumer and Casting categories before going on to win the Grand Prix.

Other winners on the night included Boys+Girls, Core, Bauer Media Audio Ireland, The Public House, WLR, Event Junkies, RAYGUN and Symphonic.

Organised by Radiocentre Ireland, the awards took place in Dublin’s Smock Alley Theatre and took the form of a radio show with Sean Moncrieff interviewing journalist Paul Howard, creative agency leaders including Deirdre Waldron from TBWA\Dublin, Rory Hamilton from Boys+Girls and Alex Ingarfield from Droga5.

According to one of the international judges Sandra Bold from Wunderman Thompson shee “witnessed great work both in the form of copy and innovative use of radio”.

Pearse McCaughey, chair of the judging panel added that “the consensus amongst the judges was that the average mean standard of entry was very high. The overall attention to detail in production has improved immensely. More care and thought seems to be going into casting the right voices, choosing the right music, and sound effects. “It is obvious that we have the writing, vocal, and production talent in Ireland, yet we still have to realise the full creative potential of audio to emotionally engage. There is a need for more experimentation at the juncture between creativity and technology.”

A full list of winners is below

Irish Audio Award 2023 Winners

Casting: Publicis Dublin with Pick Up The Pace for Virgin Media

Copywriting Craft: Core with Saving Tuesdays for KFC

Audio For Change: Boys and Girls with Rainbow Blood for BeLongTo

Use of Music: The Public House/Raygun/Event Junkies with Sound Support for FBD Insurance

Sound Design: Symphonic/Core with Doorbell Odyssey for KFC

Broadcaster: WLR with Deise Today for Irish Water

Innovation: Bauer Media Audio Ireland with UNICEF urges Ireland To Shake Their Phone To Help Ukraine for UNICEF Ireland

Consumer: Publicis Dublin with Pick Up The Pace for Virgin Media

Grand Prix: Publicis Dublin with Pick Up The Pace for Virgin Media