Virgin Media Television Seeks €550k for Love Island 2023 Sponsorship

Virgin Media Television is quoting €550,000 for the sponsorship of the Summer series of Love Island, the popular reality TV show which returns to TV screens in June 2023.

Now in its 10th season, the overall package includes sponsorship of Love Island, Love Island Aftersun, co-branding at the Love Island launch party, a special competition in the opening week of the series, a bespoke social media package in addition to the sponsorship of Love Island coverage on Virgin Media Television’s Ireland AM programme.

According to VMTV, last summer’s series saw over 2.2m viewers tuning in on Virgin Media Two, as well as a record-breaking 15m+ streams on Virgin Media Player. The 2022 series also saw an average of over 246,000 individuals watch each episode across the series. The series also delivered an average 49% share of viewing for 15 to 34s, helping to make Virgin Media Two the number one channel in Ireland for that audience.

According to Tara Moran, head of sales, Virgin Media Solutions: “Following on from last summer’s success, and a captivating Winter Series, this is a perfect opportunity for the right brand to couple up with VMTV. With a fantastic mix of linear, social, event activation and cross-platform promotion, this is the complete Love Island sponsorship package, allowing any would-be partner to reach those difficult to reach audiences through two months of must-see, appointment to view TV that will once again dominate social feeds right across the summer.”