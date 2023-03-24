Shortlist for APMC 2023 Star Awards Published

The APMC has published the shortlist for the 29th annual Star Awards.

Verve and Goosebump lead the way with fifteen nominations each, closely followed by Pluto, CMS Marketing and InSight Marketing with ten nominations respectively. Other agencies to be shortlisted for Stars include Mixtape, The Blink Group, OLIVER Ireland, Mindshare, Boys + Girls, EXP, Showrunner, FiftyThree Six and Allied Global Marketing.

The Star Awards reward outstanding marketing within the experiential, brand activation and promotional marketing industries in Ireland. This year a record number of entries were judged by a panel of experts from across the marketing industry, including Ian McColl, MD of therefour; Sharon Yourell-Lawlor, MD of TPD Consulting; Aisling Wilde, Frontline Country Lead at Coca-Cola and Ondřej Gottwald, Managing Partner, garp integrated* in the Czech Republic.

“Wow! A record amount of entries this year. It was a pleasure to wade through such brilliant work. There are some truly great insights, creativity and results here. We’re really looking forward to April 26th where we can celebrate inspiration, hard work and outstanding campaign performance,” says Ian McColll.

The 2023 Star Awards are sponsored by IMJ, Element London, Extreme Structures, Hayes Solicitors, Return2Sender, basketcase.ie, McCul Clothing and Horizon Digital Print.

Qualifying winners from the Star Awards will be eligible to enter the IMPACT Awards in Europe, where Irish agencies have a strong track record of success.

The Awards Ceremony will take place on Wednesday the 26th of April 2023, in Fallon & Byrne’s Ballroom, Exchequer Street.

To book a ticket for the even click HERE or email Karen Neville (karen@apmc.ie )