Toyota Ireland and 98FM Form Official Car Partnership

Toyota Ireland has joined forces with 98FM to become the Official Car Partner to 98FM’s Thunder Team. As part of the deal, Toyota has provided 98FM with three new Toyota C-HR hybrid electric SUV which will be used to promote the stations’ Dublin’s Good Times radio show.

The two-year deal, negotiated between Bauer Media Audio Ireland and Javelin, includes a spot advertising campaign, weeklong promotions, weekend sponsorships as well as a suite of on-air promotional stings.

“Toyota Ireland is excited to be partnering with the 98FM Thunders. Most importantly we are delighted to be contributing to sustainability with this partnership. We are excited to see our fleet out on the streets of Dublin,” says Zoë Bradley, head of marketing communications and corporate affairs, Toyota Ireland.

“98FM is delighted to welcome Toyota Ireland on board as Official Car Partner. 98FM is a brand that is synonymous with Dublin life and our ‘Thunders’ are always at the heart of all the good times happening in the city and suburbs. Our new branded Toyota fleet ensures 98FM is always out and about capturing and creating Dublin’s Good Times,” adds Róisín Reilly, head of marketing, music and entertainment, Bauer Media Audio Ireland.