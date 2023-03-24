RichardsDee Bags Four Awards at Transform Awards in London.

RichardsDee, the Dublin-based branding agency, walked away with a Silver, two Bronze awards as well as a highly commended entry at the annual Transform Awards Europe which were held in London this week.

The Transform Awards, which have been running for over 11 years, recognise and showcase the best branding work in Europe and are attended by a Who’s Who of the international branding and design industry.

The agency, which employs 25 strategists, creatives, writers and project managers, picked up the Silver award in the Best Corporate Brand Evolution category for its work with Kerry while the two Bronze awards came in the Best Creative Strategy category for its work with Childline and the Best Corporate Rebrand Following an Acquisition for its work with Indigo Group. The agency was also highly commended in the Best Visual Identity (Agriculture) for its work for Alltech.

The Grand Prix on the night went to Renault with Landor & Fitch, Publicis Conseil and Black Foundry.

“At a time when more and more brand work for both indigenous brands and global brands based in Ireland is being commissioned abroad, the Transform Awards are a fantastic endorsement of the quality and calibre of brand strategy and creative talent that exists in Ireland today,” says Celine Dee, co-founder, RichardsDee.

“The Awards are judged by European client side professionals who vote on commercial performance and disruption balanced with excellence in execution. These results are a testament to the brilliant work our team continues to deliver for brands leading their sectors and we celebrate this great achievement with our stellar client partners; Kerry, Alltech, indigo and Childline,” she adds.

According to Dee, the agency has delivered repositioning and rebrand programmes for large number of corporates in recent years including Kerry, BASF Ag USA, Alltech, Dublin Airport, Fáilte Ireland, Bewley’s, Childline, NBI (National Broadband Ireland), Furthr, the Marketing Institute Ireland, Horseware and RDJ.