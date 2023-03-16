Windmill Lane Appoints Jess Felton as Head of Commercials

Felton has many years experience in post-production both in Ireland and overseas, specialising in commercials for a wide range of national and international brands and clients.

She is also actively involved with local commercial committees in Ireland, including the upcoming Emerging Directors Awards.

“The shape of the Windmill Lane commercials team has changed dramatically in the last three years,” says Felton.

“The ability to pivot and pivot fast when the pandemic hit has certainly stood to us. We have had to rebuild and recruit for a different market, a different world. It’s been fascinating seeing all the chess pieces being thrown up in the air and seeing where they fall. We have a really exciting team of creatives – old and new – and being able to introduce them to a very changed Dublin agency scene is exciting,” she says.

Windmill Lane’s commercials team also includes Vita Mak (Producer), Lee Hickey (Editor), Renata Fitzpatrick (Producer/Audio), Sarah Gillick (2D Compositor / Finishing Artist), Mick Creedon (Head of Audio) & Tom Morris (Sound Editor).