Paul Hanna Joins ASAI’s Complaints Committee

The ASAI has appointed Paul Hanna to its Complaints Committee.

Hanna is currently deputy director for consumer enforcement with the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) and has over thirty years of investigative experience across the London Metropolitan Police Service, the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission and the CCPC.

“I am delighted to be working alongside the ASAI as a member of the independent Complaints Committee. The ASAI has such an important role working with advertisers across a range of platforms promoting the highest standards of marketing communications. I look forward to collaborating with the ASAI to increase awareness of Irish advertising standards and to continue improving them across all marketing platforms,” says Hanna

“We are very pleased to welcome Paul to the ASAI Complaints Committee. His experience working in investigations with both the London Metropolitan Police Service and The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission will be of significant value to the ASAI. Paul’s knowledge of consumer practice legislation with the CCPC will be of immense benefit as we continue to navigate the ever-evolving advertising industry,” adds Orla Twomey, chief executive of the ASAI.