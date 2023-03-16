Bord Gais Rolls Out New Sustainability Campaign

Bord Gáis Energy has launched a new campaign aimed at supporting its customers on their journey towards a more sustainable living.

The energy provider worked with Folk Wunderman Thompson and Mindshare to create the campaign, which is running across TV, VOD, social and digital.

“See it, Solve it” brings to life Bord Gáis Energy’s ongoing journey to becoming a home energy management and services provider and showcases the breadth of its offering to customers.

The campaign creative features a little girl called Nell and her dog Jackie who go on an adventure throughout their home to find out how their family uses energy.

According to Dermot Mulligan, head of marketing, Bord Gáis Energy: “Bord Gáis Energy is on a journey to becoming a net zero business by 2045, and as part of this, we are committed to helping customers transition to a lower carbon future.

“Our latest campaign ‘See it, Solve it’ highlights our overarching purpose and strategy to provide energy in a sustainable, simple, and affordable manner while also reaffirming our position as much more than an energy provider. As a company we offer a range of solutions to support our customers save money and be more energy efficient”.

Laura Daley, head of growth at Folk Wunderman Thompson adds: “This campaign is the next phase of Bord Gáis Energy’s ongoing journey to help customers to Imagine A Better Way to live more sustainably. Almost a quarter (24%) of Ireland’s carbon emissions come from residential heating so it’s important that consumers are aware of the services and solutions available through Bord Gáis Energy to make their home more sustainable. Our insights showed that we need to make the process easy, straightforward, and affordable for consumers. See it, Solve it aims to tell that story and showcase the brilliant possibilities available through Bord Gáis Energy.”

“Bord Gáis Energy is on a journey to becoming a net zero business by 2045 and helping customers transition to a lower carbon future. Our focus for this campaign is to ensure that we are making the public aware of Bord Gáis Energy’s journey to net zero and demonstrate how Bord Gáis Energy can enable them to be more energy efficient at home,” says Peter Flanagan, business director at Mindshare.

