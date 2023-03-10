Joanna Kiernan joins AudioOne as Sales Manager

Joanna Kiernan has joined the digital audio sales house AudioOne as sales manager.

Kiernan started her career in PR with MCD Concert Promoters. She also held the position of brand ambassador for Ireland’s first rock station Phantom 105.2. More recently she was agency director at IRS+ where she managed relationships and spend across all the main agencies in Ireland. She also currently freelances in Social Media Content Marketing.

At AudioOne, Joanna will be working alongside Bryan Regan to increase the profile and appeal of digital audio advertising, AudioOne and its key product offerings including AudioOne Everywhere, SoundCloud, digital radio including TuneIn and Podcast Select.

Commenting on the move, Lee Thompson said, “We are delighted to welcome Jo to the team. We are investing in experience, talent and ideas with this hire. Joanna is perfectly suited to the role of establishing SoundCloud as an essential touchpoint for brands eager to engage young Irish audiences. Music and music discovery remain defining characteristics of youth culture and SoundCloud is the clear leader in this area”.