DMG Media Renews its Sponsorship of The Curragh Racecourse

The partnership kicks off on day one of the Curragh’s 2023 racing season on Saturday, March 25 with the first of three races which will form the new DMG Media Race Series.

According to Paul Henderson, CEO, DMG Media: “The new stand and facilities at The Curragh Racecourse which were completed in 2019 are simply outstanding. We are delighted to partner with The Curragh – where champions are made. DMG is the perfect partner to bring awareness at scale to this iconic course as it enters a new era of success. Through our wide portfolio of consumer and business-to-business brands we can deliver both racegoers and corporate clients to The Curragh.”

“We have enjoyed a great relationship working closely with Paul Henderson and his team and we are excited about a variety of new initiatives that will be added to the partnership this year across both the Irish Daily Mail and their many digital platforms to ensure we can communicate our key messages to attract a new audience to enjoy a memorable race day experience,” adds Evan Arkwright, racing and sponsorship manager at The Curragh.

The Curragh is Ireland’s premier horse racing venue staging some of the world’s most famous races including the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, Tattersalls Irish 1000 and 2000 Guineas, Juddmonte Irish Oaks and Comer Group International Irish St Leger. The County Kildare venue will stage 23 race days this year from March until November. The racecourse completed the construction of a spectacular new grandstand in 2019, which provides world class facilities for all racegoers.