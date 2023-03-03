Sustainability Category Introduced for Media Awards 2023

As part of the advertising industry’s response to the climate crisis and the widespread global support for Ad Net Zero, the organisers of Media Awards 2023 have introduced a new category this year for the Best Sustainability Initiative.

The new category is open to agencies, brands and media owners and looks to recognise and reward a change, campaign, project or event (internal or external) that has enhanced the environmental credentials of the company or brand.

According to the organisers of the Awards, entries should demonstrate “an understanding of the company’s/brand’s responsibility towards the environment, the impact of the movement on the business and the measured success in relation to the objectives and expectations.”

With just three weeks to the deadline for entries (with St Patrick’s weekend coming up in two weeks), the organisers have urged entrants to get their entries in early as the deadline on March 21 will not be extended this year. Judging is scheduled to take place between April 19-21 with the winners announced the following week at the award ceremony.

A number of new judgers have been added to the panel this week including Anastasia Mariussen, head of small business engagement at TikTok; Graham Taylor, marketing and media consultant; Tracy Vaughan, regional marketing communications manager IMEA Invest Northern Ireland; Fiona

McCann, sales director, Medialink; Suzanne McElligott, CEO, IAB Ireland and Dave Sneddon, VP for gTech Professional Services, Google.