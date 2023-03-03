Toyota to Sponsor The Graham Norton Show on Virgin Media One

Virgin Media Solutions has bagged Toyota as its sponsor of The Graham Norton Show in a deal that was brokered by Javelin.

The multi-platform sponsorship deal will include the broadcast sponsorship on Virgin Media One and digital sponsorship across Virgin Media Player, Virgin Media On Demand and support across Virgin Media Television’s social platforms.

In 2022, The Graham Norton Show reached over 2.2m individual viewers with a monthly reach of 650,300 individual viewers (incl. main show and repeats).

According to Zoe Bradley, head of marketing communications, Toyota Ireland: “We are delighted to become the official sponsor of The Graham Norton Show on Virgin Media Television. The show is high reaching, high quality, and high energy. Always looking forward to what’s coming next, the show is dynamic – just like Toyota. We feel it’s a perfect sponsorship property for us to showcase our own upcoming stars in 2023, the 5th generation hybrid electric range. “

Hannah Meaney, client solutions manager, Virgin Media Solutions adds: “Virgin Media Solutions are delighted to partner with Toyota on their sponsorship of The Graham Norton Show. Everybody loves tuning in to Graham to see what all-star line-up he has on the couch each week. It’s a household favourite and a perfect match for Toyota’s brand. We look forward to working closely with the team to deliver a fantastic partnership that drives results for Toyota across a number of their portfolio of brands.’’