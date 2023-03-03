SPONSORED CONTENT: The Importance of a Multimedia Studio in 2023

Brands need to set themselves apart from each other and target their individual audience’s specific needs through a number of channels. A premium multipurpose studio can satisfy and in many cases exceed the expectation of many clients who want to raise their product or service above their competition.

Cisco reports that 82% of global internet traffic came from either video streaming or video downloads in 2022, demonstrating the power of the media to capture the attention of consumers.

But it doesn’t stop there, as B2B companies are connecting with their market through product videos. Sharing videos about your product, how it works and its most effective uses can be a significant driver for sales.

SpaceTo, located in Dublin’s city centre, has demonstrated over the past two years that having a facility which can offer high definition video, top quality sound recording, as well as an event space and a green room, can ensure that companies, from small enterprises to world-renowned brands, can be catered for across multiple platforms and their expectations often exceeded.

In the past six months alone the studio has created video content, how-to-tutorials, podcasts, live webinars and bespoke fashion shoots for leading companies such as SKY, Dunnes Stores, Bank of Ireland, Dyson, Bulmers, Mason Hayes & Curran and many more.

Ireland is in a unique position at the moment in terms of how our economy has exited the pandemic, with businesses looking to survive, grow and thrive into the future. Multimedia studios offer businesses the chance to reach their specific audience through numerous channels all brought together under one roof.

A Statista survey conducted among US companies who use video for marketing purposes found that 43% of respondent said a lack of in-house skill (filming, editing, etc.) was a challenge to getting the right results from their video content, while 40% said their biggest barrier to video marketing was the lack of a budget dedicated to creating videos.

SpaceTo offers clients a premium production suite and event space along with highly experienced technicians who can create a campaign designed to each individual business’ specific needs at competitive rates.

With video at the heart of advertising in 2023 every company needs SpaceTo is set to continue its growth in both B2B and B2C sectors.

For more information, visit www.spaceto.ie