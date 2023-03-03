Sean Moncrieff to Host Inaugural Irish Audio Awards

Radiocentre Ireland has said that it has received a “huge response” to its call for entries to the inaugural Irish Audio Awards. The awards event will take place in Smock Alley Theatre on Thursday, March 30th at 5.30pm.

Newstalk broadcaster and journalist Sean Moncrieff has been confirmed as host for the evening which will revolve around the awards show itself as well as music, some discussion while the judges will be on hand to share their views on the winning entries.

The jury for the awards includes Sandra Bold, chief creative officer, Wunderman Thompson Benelux and Eduardo Marques, chief creative officer, Publicis. The jury will be chaired by Pearse McCaughey, former group creative director of TBWA\Dublin and currently a Creative Fellow of UCD.

The awards programme is run by Radiocentre Ireland in association with ICAD. Entries closed on February 2.

For more information go to www.irishaudioawards.ie.