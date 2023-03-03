IAPI to Launch Female Future Fund on International Women’s Day

To mark International Women’s Day as well as the launch of its Female Future Fund 2023, IAPI is hosting an event in the Alex Hotel on March 9.

According to IAPI, “this year our theme combines the female career journey with their wealth management journey giving the female leaders of today and the future, insights into how to manage both as they progress.”

As part of the event, Jean Reddan, head of group marketing & PR, Davy, together with Kay McCarthy, CEO, MCCP will share the findings from their extensive research into how women’s needs are different in the wealth management space. For its part, MCCP has partnered with many clients on their journey to understanding the specific needs of women both within organisations and in the marketplace so that products, services and comms are shaped to work better for women. This work has been acknowledged by the industry and was aawarded a Marketing Excellence Award in 2022 for its work with the Department of Health in addition to making a shortlist for its work with Davy.

“Awareness and deep listening is the first step on the journey to change,” says Kay McCarthy. “Bias is pretty much everywhere, and we need to engage internal audiences to relearn and hear females with fresh ears. That is part of our job.”

In addition, Carol Montgomery, head of Guinness in society & brand experiences, Diageo, will share the latest work from Diageo, highlighting the important role that true DEI and gender balance plays in creating creative work and effective marketing in addition to talking about the importance of the Female Futures Fund initiative and why Diageo is involved.

As part of the Female Future’s launch, Aoife McCleary, senior copywriter, In the Company of Huskies, and IAPI Board member, will share more information about the 2023 initiative and discuss the results from the class of ’21 and ’22. She will be joined by Niamh Ryan, senior creative copywriter, Boys + Girls who was a past participant of the coaching programme in 2022. Ryan will outline her personal insights into what applicants should expect and the impact the programme has on the participants.