Paddy Power Taps into English-Irish Rivalry for New Cheltenham Campaign by BBH London

With the Cheltenham Festival only a few weeks away and racing fans counting the days, BBH London has rolled out a new campaign for Paddy Power, the agency’s first integrated campaign since picking up the account in January.

Featuring the ultimate sequel from the Irish bookie ahead of the marathon four-day horse racing bonanza, BBH zeros in on the friendly (and at times not so friendly!) banter that ignites between both sets of punters when they meet annually. Through it, they achieve the ultimate creative springboard to maintain a continuous narrative steeped in insight.

The new campaign once again features Colm Meaney and picks up where he left off for the brand in 2019, as he finds himself face-to-face with Paddy Power Football Ambassador Peter Crouch at the gates of the hallowed racetrack and a new round of Ireland vs England rivalry starts to unfold.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Paddy Power and delighted our first work is for the Cheltenham Festival, representing a make-or-break moment for the business. Our lively take on the English vs Irish rivalry offers a fresh perspective on its legacy as a mischievous brand not afraid to have fun. And we’re here for all of it,” says Karen Martin, CEO BBH.

According to Paddy Power’s marketing director, Michelle Spillane: “As a brand we take huge pride in our craft as storytellers. The skill comes in spinning tales with strong cultural resonance in a light-hearted way that’s pickled with razor sharp wit. That’s where the magic lives and how we know it will entertain the hell out of our audience. This style of advertising marks a return to Paddy Power at its best. We wanted to show our customers that their wagers are part of a far broader narrative and get them under starter’s orders for the greatest show in horse racing.”

CREDITS

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Cheltenham 2023

Client: Paddy Power

Brand & Marketing Director: Michelle Spillane

Head of Brand Strategy: Leah Spears

Head of Sportsbook Marketing: Tom Muldowney

Senior Marketing Manager: Patrick Boyce

Brand Manager: Dean Finn

PR Manager, UK & Ireland: Rachael Kane

Agency: BBH

CCO: Alex Grieve

Associate Creative Director: Luke Till, Lawrence Bushell

Copywriter: Jonny Durgan

Agency Producer: Rory Reames

Agency Assistant Producer: Rebecca Ellis & Valentina Schwendinger

Planners: Jonny Turnbull

Business Lead: Bobbie Gannon

Account Manager: Alexander Boden

Music Supervis

MUSIC SUPERVISION: Black Sheep Music / Hywel Evans & Daniel Olaifa

Production Company: Pulse films

Director: Freddie Waters

Executive producer: James Sorton

Head of production: Chris Harrison

Producer: Neil Andrews

Dop: Benjamin Krakun

Production designer: Carly Reddin

Wardrobe designer: Scarlet Wallis & Danielle Tmperley (for Abbey Clancy)

Editor: Leo King / Stitch Editing

Post-production company: Rascal Post

ECD & VFX supervisor: Andrew “Barnsley” Wood

2d lead: Holly McLean

2d: James Pratt, Rich DC

Colourist: Dan Levy

Executive producer: Matthew Towell

Producer: James Beck

Colour producer: Jai Mhach Durban

Sound studio: String and Tins

Sound design: Adam Smyth

Additional sound design: Jim Stewart

Audio post producer: Eimear Ní Ghuaire and Olivia Endersby

