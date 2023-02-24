Paddy Power Taps into English-Irish Rivalry for New Cheltenham Campaign by BBH London

With the Cheltenham Festival only a few weeks away and racing fans counting the days, BBH London has rolled out a new campaign for Paddy Power, the agency’s first integrated campaign since picking up the account in January.
Featuring the ultimate sequel from the Irish bookie ahead of the marathon four-day horse racing bonanza, BBH zeros in on the friendly (and at times not so friendly!) banter that ignites between both sets of punters when they meet annually. Through it, they achieve the ultimate creative springboard to maintain a continuous narrative steeped in insight.
The new campaign once again features Colm Meaney and picks up where he left off for the brand in 2019, as he finds himself face-to-face with Paddy Power Football Ambassador Peter Crouch at the gates of the hallowed racetrack and a new round of Ireland vs England rivalry starts to unfold.
“We’re thrilled to be working with Paddy Power and delighted our first work is for the Cheltenham Festival, representing a make-or-break moment for the business. Our lively take on the English vs Irish rivalry offers a fresh perspective on its legacy as a mischievous brand not afraid to have fun. And we’re here for all of it,” says Karen Martin, CEO BBH.
According to Paddy Power’s marketing director, Michelle Spillane: “As a brand we take huge pride in our craft as storytellers. The skill comes in spinning tales with strong cultural resonance in a light-hearted way that’s pickled with razor sharp wit. That’s where the magic lives and how we know it will entertain the hell out of our audience. This style of advertising marks a return to Paddy Power at its best. We wanted to show our customers that their wagers are part of a far broader narrative and get them under starter’s orders for the greatest show in horse racing.”
CREDITS
CAMPAIGN TITLE: Cheltenham 2023
Client: Paddy Power
Brand & Marketing Director: Michelle Spillane
Head of Brand Strategy: Leah Spears
Head of Sportsbook Marketing: Tom Muldowney
Senior Marketing Manager: Patrick Boyce
Brand Manager: Dean Finn
PR Manager, UK & Ireland: Rachael Kane
Agency: BBH
CCO: Alex Grieve
Associate Creative Director: Luke Till, Lawrence Bushell
Copywriter: Jonny Durgan
Agency Producer: Rory Reames
Agency Assistant Producer: Rebecca Ellis & Valentina Schwendinger
Planners: Jonny Turnbull
Business Lead: Bobbie Gannon
Account Manager: Alexander Boden
Music Supervis
MUSIC SUPERVISION: Black Sheep Music / Hywel Evans & Daniel Olaifa
Production Company: Pulse films
Director: Freddie Waters
Executive producer: James Sorton
Head of production: Chris Harrison
Producer: Neil Andrews
Dop: Benjamin Krakun
Production designer: Carly Reddin
Wardrobe designer: Scarlet Wallis & Danielle Tmperley (for Abbey Clancy)
Editor: Leo King / Stitch Editing
Post-production company: Rascal Post
ECD & VFX supervisor: Andrew “Barnsley” Wood
2d lead: Holly McLean
2d: James Pratt, Rich DC
Colourist: Dan Levy
Executive producer: Matthew Towell
Producer: James Beck
Colour producer: Jai Mhach Durban
Sound studio: String and Tins
Sound design: Adam Smyth
Additional sound design: Jim Stewart
Audio post producer: Eimear Ní Ghuaire and Olivia Endersby
