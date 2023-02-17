The PwC Business Post Sustainable Business Awards Return in May

Following on from the success of last year’s awards, the second PwC Business Post Sustainable Business Awards will take place on May 24 in Dublin’s Intercontinental Hotel.

A partnership between PwC and Business Post, the awards programme was created to recognize excellence in sustainable business practice. Winners at the 2022 event included An Post, Bord na Mona and the Human Collective. The awards will be judged by an independent panel of experts in environmental, social and governance issues.

“After the success of the inaugural PwC Business Post Sustainable Business Awards last year we are excited to renew our sponsorship with the Business Post for 2023,” says David McGee, leader, PwC Ireland ESG Practice.

“The awards recognize the best performing Irish businesses across a wide range of ESG categories and promote sustainable practice, innovation and leadership. At PwC, we are working hard to ensure that our business minimizes its impact on the environment. Through our passionate community of solvers, we can help your business do the same by bringing the best people and most innovative technology together to turn theory into action.”

According to Gillian Nelis, acting editor, the Business Post: “The Business Post invests more in ESG journalism than any other Irish national media outlet. As well as daily and weekly news and analysis, plus a dedicated ESG newsletter, we produce the leading environmental journalism podcast Five Degrees of Change. The Sustainable Business Awards were a significant success in 2022, and we are looking forward to receiving entries for this year’s editions from businesses small and large across the country.”

For more information visit www.sustainablebusinessawards.ie