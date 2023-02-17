TBWA Dublin Creates New Social Video Series for Glenveagh

The Irish homebuilder Glenveagh has launched a new eight-part ‘Love Where You Live’ social series that was created by TBWA\Dublin.

The series, hosted by Dermot Bannon, shares helpful and practical advice with first-time buyers from those who have recently been through the home-buying process. The series also contains expert opinion from home efficiency experts, along with a view on the future of sustainable living with Glenveagh CEO Stephen Garvey.

According to Cameron McDonnell, head of marketing in Glenveagh, “Glenveagh is building flourishing communities around Ireland. The ‘Love Where You Live’ social series is about sharing the experience and knowledge that recent buyers have had with those looking for their first home. We’re delighted to have Dermot Bannon on board, whose understanding of what is fundamental to home living and flourishing communities is unparalleled.”

Filmed on location and in Bolt Studios, TBWA\Dublin’s new production studio, the ‘Love Where You Live’ social series covers a range of topics – from what first-time buyers are looking for in their new home, advice for self-employed buyers, the experiences of those who have recently been through the process, to the technology behind sustainable energy efficient homes and what homes of the future will offer homeowners for generations to come.

“From the outset, Glenveagh challenged us with creating a relevant suite of content to reflect the opinions and experiences of those who have recently bought a home in Ireland, along with exploring what matters most to those planning to buy. This series reflects that,” says Aoife McCarthy, account director, TBWA/Dublin.

According to Alan Byrne, head of copy, TBWA\Dublin, “Shooting the interviews in our Bolt facility was key to the production. The people featured had to feel at home in talking about their personal experiences. The combination of our set up and Dermot’s warmth helped achieve that. While the report itself threw up some very interesting findings – not least where the most sought-after areas and what the key attributes were for those areas were for first-time buyers.”

“We’re delighted with the finished series. From inception to the finished eight episodes – it was a great collaborative process between Glenveagh, Dermot, our excellent first-time buyers, experts, production house and the whole team here at TBWA. Our in-house digital media team are excited to launch this 4-week promotional push of the content series across Meta, TikTok and Google Ads Network. If you’re in our target… we’re certain you’ll see the content somewhere,” says Andrew Murray, director of digital, social & content, TBWA\Dublin

To view the series of Glenveagh videos click HERE

