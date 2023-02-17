TBWA Dublin Creates New Social Video Series for Glenveagh

The Irish homebuilder Glenveagh has launched a new eight-part ‘Love Where You Live’ social series that was created by TBWA\Dublin.
The series, hosted by Dermot Bannon, shares helpful and practical advice with first-time buyers from those who have recently been through the home-buying process. The series also contains expert opinion from home efficiency experts, along with a view on the future of sustainable living with Glenveagh CEO Stephen Garvey.
According to Cameron McDonnell, head of marketing in Glenveagh, “Glenveagh is building flourishing communities around Ireland. The ‘Love Where You Live’ social series is about sharing the experience and knowledge that recent buyers have had with those looking for their first home. We’re delighted to have Dermot Bannon on board, whose understanding of what is fundamental to home living and flourishing communities is unparalleled.”
Filmed on location and in Bolt Studios, TBWA\Dublin’s new production studio, the ‘Love Where You Live’ social series covers a range of topics – from what first-time buyers are looking for in their new home, advice for self-employed buyers, the experiences of those who have recently been through the process, to the technology behind sustainable energy efficient homes and what homes of the future will offer homeowners for generations to come.
“From the outset, Glenveagh challenged us with creating a relevant suite of content to reflect the opinions and experiences of those who have recently bought a home in Ireland, along with exploring what matters most to those planning to buy. This series reflects that,” says Aoife McCarthy, account director, TBWA/Dublin.
According to Alan Byrne, head of copy, TBWA\Dublin, “Shooting the interviews in our Bolt facility was key to the production. The people featured had to feel at home in talking about their personal experiences. The combination of our set up and Dermot’s warmth helped achieve that. While the report itself threw up some very interesting findings – not least where the most sought-after areas and what the key attributes were for those areas were for first-time buyers.”
“We’re delighted with the finished series. From inception to the finished eight episodes – it was a great collaborative process between Glenveagh, Dermot, our excellent first-time buyers, experts, production house and the whole team here at TBWA. Our in-house digital media team are excited to launch this 4-week promotional push of the content series across Meta, TikTok and Google Ads Network. If you’re in our target… we’re certain you’ll see the content somewhere,” says Andrew Murray, director of digital, social & content, TBWA\Dublin
To view the series of Glenveagh videos click HERE
Credits
Client: Glenveagh
Head of Marketing: Cameron McDonnell
Marketing Manager: Martin Clancy
Agency: TBWA\Dublin
CEO: Deirdre Waldron
Executive Creative Director: Des Creedon
Business Director: Yvonne Caplice
Head of Copy: Alan Byrne
Director of Digital, Social & Content: Andrew Murray
Social & Content Specialist: Cormac Moore
Design Director: Kyle Schouw
Strategy Director: Aleesha Tully
Account Director: Aoife McCarthy
Senior Account Executive: Niamh Fitzgerald
Studio: Bolt
Bolt Producer: Megan Brady
Bolt Business Director: Yvonne Caplice
Bolt Head and Creative of Studio: Matthieu Chardon
Bolt Studio Assistant: Leah Byrne
Editor: Rupert Morris, Allen Kiely
Graphics: Mark Murray
Post Production: Motherland
Director: Tara O’Callaghan
MD: Steven Courtney
Producer: Laura Greally
DOP: Keith Harrison
Cameras: Martin Birney, Jarlath Finnegan, Shane Caffrey, Tommy Fitzgerald
Cam ast: Ian Birney
Sound Op: Rob Moore
DIT: Jakub Bajerski
Stylist: Sinead Lawlor
Set Designer: Jenny Owens
H&MU: Noeleen Cunningham
Medics: Sammy Jakstonyte, Paul Shiels