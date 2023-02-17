Virgin Media Gets Playful in New Campaign by Publicis Dublin

Publicis Dublin has rolled out a new campaign for Virgin Media called “It’s Playtime.”
The campaign “celebrates all the things that Virgin Media customers can do with the power of their services, connecting to the things they love to do and unleashing their play.”
Following extensive customer research, the insight was uncovered that often the serious side of life can get in the way of enjoying life’s experiences.
With a nod to the movie “Toy Story”, the new campaign features toys in a box that, quite literally, have forgotten how to play. “But these aren’t your typical type of action figure toys. These toys represent all of us who’ve become trapped in the everyday grind,” says Virgin Media.
The ad was directed by Chris Balmond and produced by Antidote Films while media is being managed by OMD.
The campaign is currently running across audio visual, OOH, radio, digital and social.
According to Paul Higgins, vice president of commercial, Virgin Media: “We’re launching our playtime platform at an exciting time for the business as we expand our footprint of services nationwide. The campaign is a culmination of over 12 months of research, development and ideation with the Publicis team and we’re delighted to launch it in an integrated through the line campaign.”
“We worked collaboratively with the Virgin Media team over the past 12 months to understand and unlock what play really means to our customers and, importantly, what role the brand can play in helping to facilitate that,” adds Sinead Dennis, business director, Publicis Dublin.
Ger Roe, board creative director, Publicis, says, “We know that being connected 24/7 can sometimes be more of a hindrance than a release so we wanted to turn our phones and TVs back from tools into toys. Playtime looks different for everyone and with this campaign we had a lot of fun showing the benefit of being a Virgin Media customer and what that means for the little and big things in your life.”
