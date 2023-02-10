Reach Solutions Announces Leadership Changes in Ireland

Reach Solutions has announced a number of changes to its leadership team on the island of Ireland.

Hugh Crowther has been appointed as group sales director in the Republic of Ireland while Cherith Andrews takes on the role of group sales director in Northern Ireland. Alan Curley, meanwhile, takes up the role of client strategy director on an all-Ireland basis.

“It’s an exciting time for Reach Solutions to have this fantastic talent leading the Irish sales function. Both Hugh and Cherith have been driving change through our Customer Value Strategy to ensure we are a robust digital-first publisher whilst Alan brings experience from working on both Media Owner and Agency side,” says Jonathan Eakin, commercial director of Reach Solutions Ireland.

“As a team they encourage a strategic thought process that complements the sales function by producing uniquely targeted and effective solutions for all our customers. This wealth of experience and creativity in our new leadership team alongside our unrivalled Irish audiences ensures a bright future for the Irish business,” he adds.