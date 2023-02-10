ExtraG.ie Gets Fáilte Romhat From New Readers

The DMG Media-owned Irish language website ExtraG.ie has got off to a strong start with readers, according to the publisher. The website was launched in December 2022 and is an Irish language version of Extra.ie which has over 1.4m unique users per month.

According to Conor Quinn, commercial manager, Extra.ie, the new website has also met with success in attracting advertisers.

“Appetite has been strong among government bodies and public bodies as the Irish Language Act takes shape, with ExtraG.ie featuring on plans. There has also been keen interest from general brands and advertisers looking to reach out to an Irish speaking audience,” says Quinn.

“Readers have certainly taken to the new site with gusto. Average engagement time went up by 80% and traffic is growing in triple-digit percentage points month-on-month,” he adds.

“Our insights into the ExtraG.ie audience have shown that the unique blend of stories is resonating with both Irish and English-speaking audiences. We have noticed that social comments are being posted in both Irish and English, which is very encouraging,” he says.

The new project is being headed up by Gareth Murphy and Joe Breathnach.