Spry Finance to Sponsor RTÉ Lyric FM’s Marty in the Morning

Spry Finance is the new sponsor of Marty in the Morning on RTÉ Lyric FM in a deal that was brokered by the Dublin agency Javelin.

The six month sponsorship includes 7 x 10-second sponsor-credited stings per show as well as podcast and homepage sponsorship.

The launch of the sponsorship coincides with the latest JNLR figures which show that Marty in The Morning saw an increase of 13,0000 listeners in the past twelve months and is now positioned as the most listened-to show on RTÉ Lyric fm.

“Spry Finance is delighted to sponsor Marty in the Morning on Lyric FM as we feel it is the perfect fit for our brand and our customers. Our customers believe in living a greater life in later life and Marty brings the joie de vivre that we know is so important to our customers who enjoy the blend of news and travel updates from Marty,” says Ailish McGlew, head of marketing, Spry Finance.

“We are thrilled to announce Spry Finance as the show sponsor of Marty In The Morning. This new partnership with Javelin and Spry Finance is a true reflection of the ever-increasing popularity of both Marty In the Morning and RTÉ Lyric fm,” says Tara Farrell, head of radio sponsorship with RTÉ Radio.