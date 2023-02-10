Global and Translink Launch First Digital Bus Screens in Northern Ireland

Global, the OOH and entertainment group has begun trialling new digital bus advertising screens in partnership with Translink in Northern Ireland.

The unique new format will be installed on the pedestrian-facing side of double decker buses in place of the traditional SuperSide.

The new digital LED screens are the first of their kind on the island of Ireland as well as the first full-size digital SuperSide panels in the UK.

The trial consists of two digital screens operating on Translink’s new zero-emission battery electric vehicles in Belfast Metro. The testing stage follows on from a 12-month project involving Global and Translink as well as local bus manufacturer, Wrightbus and technology partner SVi Digital Systems. On completion of the trial, the digital screens will be rolled out across the fleet in Greater Belfast.

According to Global, the Drive and Vehicle Agency (DVA)-approved screens will deliver high quality, high-definition broadcasting capabilities. In-built brightness controls ensure that brightness levels adjust to environmental conditions, with after dark levels set to meet safety requirements. This ensures that displays are optimised and clearly legible without glare during the hours of darkness.

“We are incredibly proud to be leading the way in transit digitisation along with our partner, Translink. The addition of digital bus SuperSides enhances and compliments the already impressive benefits of traditional bus advertising with a bright, smart, and green solution,” says Martin Heatley, general manager of Global in Northern Ireland.

“As we start to realise our ambitious plans to transform public transport and decarbonise our fleet to become net-zero by 2040, the trial of a digital bus advertising solution represents a natural step in delivering a sustainable, green and innovative bus advertising solution that also aligns with our Climate Positive Strategy,” adds Norman Maynes, head of marketing and business development at Translink.