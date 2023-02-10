IAPI To Host Energiser Event as Part of Countdown to Effie Awards Ireland 2023

With the countdown to The Effie Awards Ireland 2023 already underway, IAPI has announced that it is hosting an “Energiser” event on March 2 in the RDS at which a group of senior marketers and agency professionals will share insights on how to build effective case studies and how agencies and clients can collaborate to get the best outcomes.

The keynote speaker at the March 2 event is David Cullen, CEO, Opinions Market Research. With over 25 years’ experience working in the World of insights, Cullen previously held senior positions as joint managing director at RED C, managing director at OI Research and as director at Kantar. He is also the current Chair of the Marketing Society and a board member at AIMRO. Cullen will share his thoughts on the importance of data in building a compelling effectiveness, or ‘Effie-able’ case and how to do this.

Following this talk, Margaret Gilsenan, chief strategy officer, Boys + Girls, and IAPI Board member will moderate a panel discussion that will include Cullen, Lisa Brown, head of marketing & customer Insights, customer solutions, ESB; Gemma Teeling, managing director, PHD Media, and Michelle McLoughlin, head of consumer insights, Aer Lingus.

IAPI has also announced details of this year’s sponsors for the Effies including An Post Commerce, RTE Media Sales, DMG Media Ireland and ESB.

“To have the support of these industry giants is a real testament to the prestigious nature of Effies, and we look forward to working with our partners over the course of the next three years. The move towards marketing effectiveness as a business imperative is apparent in most brand organisations right now, and by making the Effie Awards Ireland an annual programme, we aim to consistently maintain and reward this focus,” says Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI.

IAPI has also announced a number of entry deadlines and the fees applicable. Entries for 2023 open on March 1 with the first of the deadlines set for April 14. A second entry deadline has been set for May 12 while the final deadline will be June 2. For a full entry kit click HERE