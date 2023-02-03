MediaCom Ireland Rebrands as EssenceMediaCom Following Global Merger

MediaCom Ireland has rebranded as EssenceMediacom following the decision by parent WPP to merge the two businesses last year.

EssenceMediaCom sits within WPP’s media investment group Group M and employs 10,000 people in 120 offices around the world. Media billings in 2021 were in excess of $21bn. Global clients include Bayer, Google, Mars, NBCUniversal, PlayStation, The Coca-Cola Company and Uber.

According to Ed Ling, chief growth & operations officer, EssenceMediaCom Ireland, the new agency combines Essence’s performance, data, analytics and creative technology DNA with MediaCom’s multichannel audience planning and strategic media expertise.

“EssenceMediacom combines the knowledge, capabilities and expertise of two leading agencies, opening up new opportunities for our people and clients. We are excited for this next chapter and look forward to continuing to deliver world class media solutions for our clients,” he says.

Everything will be underpinned by EMOS – EssenceMediacom’s Operating System. This modular suite of tools and data will connect the best of Essence, MediaCom and GroupM’s technology and make it available to EssenceMediacom’s teams and clients across the globe.

“This process has been nine months in the making and I am so excited to see our ambition of bringing Essence and MediaCom together finally become a reality. What will underpin our groundbreaking agency is our people, and we will be steadfast in our commitment to provide an environment of continuous learning so they can grow and be the best they can be. Together, and with analytics, data and technology at our heart, I have no doubt we will deliver breakthroughs across our entire client base,” says Nick Lawson, EssenceMediacom’s global CEO.

According to Christian Juhl, global CEO, GroupM: “The fusion of Essence’s measurement and data-driven DNA with Mediacom’s scale and strategic expertise creates something truly unique in the marketplace. Alongside Mindshare, Wavemaker, and mSix&Partners, the launch of EssenceMediacom ensures we have the solutions and thinking to meet the needs of every brand and marketer seeking to grow their business in the new economy. I’m personally excited to see the way EssenceMediacom’s commitment to creating breakthroughs will change expectations for what’s possible in business, culture, and marketing and produce enormous value for our clients.”