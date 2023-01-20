OOH Top for Prompting Spending on Key Occasions

Colum Harmon, marketing director, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home.

As part of PML Group’s ongoing iQ research series, we partnered with Ipsos and revisited our Media Impact Study, in which 300 Dublin residents aged 16-54 were surveyed. The study investigates the potential future effectiveness of media in reaching and influencing audiences in the coming months.

Key consumer occasions such as Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, Easter etc. are crucial opportunities for brands to influence buying decisions by being both physically and mentally available to consumers.

The findings point to OOH media being the most effective in driving mental availability for brands across various demographics, in the run up to these significant seasonal events.

For the full respondent group, billboards are considered the most effective form of advertising in prompting respondents to make a purchase associated with seasonal events. On an effectiveness scale of 1-5, 53% of respondents gave billboards a rating of 4 or 5, i.e the most effective. Closely behind in second place were bus stops ads, at 51%, followed by social media and bus sides at 48%.

When it comes to 16-24s, social media is narrowly ahead of bus stops and websites, with bus sides and billboards making up the top 5 channels for that age group. Although some other media perform strongly among specific audiences such as TV among the 45+ age group, Out of Home formats are the most consistently represented among all age groups, with Outdoor formats featuring in the top two among all ages. Billboards and bus sides are the top two channels among the 25-44 group.

Post-pandemic, seasonal events are a valuable opportunity for friends and family to gather and share joy. For brands, OOH represents the chance to engage consumers and play a role in leveraging that sense of joy and togetherness – the sense of communal experience.

Contextually relevant dynamic content is a powerful conduit for brands to entertain and inform consumers in the weeks, days and hours prior to such occasions.

Kellogg’s Grab Golden Opportunity

Kellogg’s Crunchy Nut were graced with unexpected exposure on the world stage recently as it was revealed the breakfast cereal was the preference of some Ireland’s biggest movie stars – so much so that they were the subject of serial cereal theft between them!

Not wanting to miss out on the chance to take ownership of the circulating PR, Kellogg’s were able to react quickly using the flexible power of Digital Out of Home. Planned by Carat and PML, with creative from PML Group’s CREATE, the simple campaign featured a pair of creatives displaying across Adshel Live Retail panels humorously prompting customers to ‘Listen to Colin’ and stock up on the country’s most coveted crunchy flakes.

The creative came just days after PML Group published Touchpoints – our key OOH trends for 2023 – where it was noted that creative is still the 2nd biggest determinant of driving ROI after market share, providing a community canvas express your brand in fun, engaging ways.

“We know the trouble with Kellogg’s Crunchy Nut is that they taste too good so we can’t blame Barry for dipping into Colin’s stash” says Sarah O’Brien, Kellogg’s Crunchy Nut Marketing Manager, “We are sending Colin a Crunchy Nut Emergency Hotline number so he can call us anytime he wakes up to find Barry has eaten his favourite cereal.”

The campaign’s relevance by way reactivity in alignment with the brand’s signature tongue-in-cheek tone led to the campaign being picked up by news outlets and social media alike, leading to actor Barry Keoghan sharing photos of the campaign to his Instagram story and further exposing Crunchy Nut to more than 900,000 of his global followers.

“If Barry pops over to LA or they’re on another Irish island filming, rest assured we’ll get a box of Crunchy Nut to him so he can face the day with a tasty breakfast,” continues O’Brien, “Now, Colin deserves some down time with his Crunchy Nut and without the fear of waking up and it’s gone!”

Dunnes Stores tops December grocery market share as Kantar records €1.3bn in December supermarket sales

In their most recent report, Kantar have revealed that Dunnes Stores retained its top spot in in the Irish grocery market for December 2022, accounting for 23.7% of Christmastime purchases.

Market share was also strong for Tesco and SuperValu at 23% and 21% respectively.

In total, the research firm reported that Irish shoppers spent a record €1.3bn throughout the month of December – an increase of €119m during the run up to Christmas vs December 2021. A large contributor to this came on December 23rd alone with a recorded spend of €94.4m.

This comes as grocery inflation continues to climb with levels hitting 15.4% for the 12-week period, ending on Christmas Day. This added an estimated €95.31 to the average household’s shopping bill compared to the same period in 2021.

As a result, own-brand labels were in much higher demand throughout the Christmas season. An average increase of 11.1% was recorded across supermarket own-brand products across the month accounting for ∼4% growth. Dunnes Stores own-label products performed strongly, with figures up 22% YoY.

Dublin is World’s 12th Most Congested City – Inrix

Out of 1000+ cities across 50 countries worldwide Dublin ranks as the 12th most congested city worldwide and 4th most in the EU according to INRIX. The average driver lost 114 hours because of traffic – up 28 per cent from 2021. In Galway, drivers spend an average of 94 hours in traffic, with the city rated 21st worst worldwide and seventh in Europe, according to the report. In Cork, drivers lost an average of 68 hours. Congestion cost Limerick motorists 62 hours of lost time. In Waterford, drivers lost an average of 52 hours. Belfast is the 5th most congested city in the UK with drivers there losing an average of 72 hours in jams.

The INRIX 2022 Global Traffic Scorecard provides four years of mobility data for a more granular and holistic analysis of mobility within the world’s most-congested areas.