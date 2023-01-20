Jump! Innovation Wins Global Pitch for Fáilte Ireland’s Branding and Strategy Work

The Dublin-headquartered Jump! Innovation, which is headed up by Paul Kelders, has been appointed as Failte Ireland’s brand strategy and innovation partner following a global competitive pitch.

The three-year partnership will see Jump!Innovation create new brand identities and propositions for tourism experiences, identifying and developing new tourism opportunities in sectors including attractions, activities and festivals, and devising insight-led best practices to help Ireland’s tourism businesses grow.

“We believe this is one of the most important briefs in the strategy and innovation sector in recent years and represents a strong statement of intent by the team at Fáilte Ireland, as they work to further enhance and futureproof the nation’s tourism sector through leading-edge practices: strategies and innovations – placing continuity, depth of knowledge and joined-up thinking at the heart of their growth plans for tourism in Ireland,” says Paul Kelders.

“This account really hits home for us, as an Irish agency, now with the chance to grow one of Ireland’s most important industries. Putting innovation, creativity and sound strategic thinking at the heart of Ireland’s tourism growth efforts will take businesses both small and large to new places with fresh possibilities; and that’s what everyone needs at this time,” he adds.

“This is a significant appointment and involved an exhaustive tender process over a series of months,” says Niall Tracey, director of marketing, Fáilte Ireland. “We chose to work with the jump! innovation team as their level of expertise, experience and passion for the industry really shone through. As the tourism sector globally finds its feet again, it is incredibly important that we find new and innovative ways of inspiring domestic and international visitors to spend their time discovering and enjoying all that Ireland has to offer,” he says.

The Fáilte Ireland account win marks a period of growth for jump! innovation and follows recent gains from PepsiCo, Heineken International, Red Bull Racing, Honda, Flutter, Jameson and Six Nations Rugby.