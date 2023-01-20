IAB Ireland to Outline Key Trends for 2023 at Digital Reboot Webinar

A number of leading media agency experts will be on hand to discuss key trends for 2023 at an IAB Ireland Digital Reboot webinar that will take place next Wednesday, January 25 between 2pm-3pm.

Run in partnership with Mediahuis, the webinar will be moderated by Adrian Weckler, technology editor of the Irish Independent and Sunday Independent and the panellists include Colm Sherwin, chief digital & investment officer, Core, Emma O’Doherty, chief client officer, Mindshare, Ian Nunoo, digital director, Javelin and Rachel Ray, strategy director, Dentsu.

Topics discussed will include ad spend trends, effective use of data, performance and attention, industry actions around sustainability and diversity & inclusion.

The one-hour webinar is free to join and will be streamed live from Mediahuis’ state-of-the-art video and podcast studio in Dublin. To register to attend, click HERE