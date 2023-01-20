Boys+Girls Rolls Out New Brand Platform for Screen Ireland

Boys+Girls has launched a new brand platform for Screen Ireland/Fís Éireann, the development agency for the Irish film, television and animation industry.

According to the agency, “Boys + Girls was tasked with repositioning Screen Ireland’s brand for the modern era of film, television and content. ‘For the Story Makers’ recognises the importance of the wider community of people who work to make the Irish film, television and animation industry what it is today. From lighting through writing, through props, locations, acting and directing. This new positioning has been brought to life with a new brand design system, with an updated dynamic 3D logo and identity. Our updated Screen Ireland logo forms the central inspiration for the brand identity system. Breaking apart the screens that make up the logo and aligning them side-by-side forms what we call The Storyline, Screen Ireland’s own unique film strip.

“To signal Screen Ireland’s support and association with film productions, we created elegant and powerful brand idents, which appear either before or after Irish theatrical releases for film and television respectively. The entire piece was beautifully sound designed and composed by the talented team at Folding Waves. Boys + Girls also created brand assets to sit at the top and tail of clips or footage allowing Screen Ireland to effectively brand any piece of film, television and content without affecting their intended integrity.”

The new brand platform comes at a time when the Irish film and animation industry is enjoying a period of growth and international recognition.