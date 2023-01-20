Cannes Young Lions Kicks Off 2023 Competition Next Week

IAPI will kick off its Cannes Young Lions 2023 competition next week at a launch event that will take place at the Odeon Cinema, Point Square.

The event will outline the changes that have been made to the competition format for 2023 as well as providing guidance on what makes a winning entry.

The competition is open to creatives who are under 30 and it provides them with opportunity to showcase and celebrate their creativity on a global stage.

Once again the Cannes Young Lions revolves around seven separate categories. They are as follows:

Film (Sponsored by Pull the Trigger and Sky Ireland

Print (Sponsored by the Business Post)

PR (Sponsored by PRII/PRCA)

Media (Sponsored by LadBible)

Design (Sponsored by Smurfit Kappa)

Digital (Sponsored by Meta)

Young Marketers (Sponsored by Droga5 Dublin)

The travel sponsor for Cannes Young Lions 2023 is Aer Lingus.

According to Katherine Ryan, programme director, IAPI: “The Cannes Young Lions competition gets more competitive every year, as more young talent enter, including young marketers. It gives them the opportunity to exercise their creative muscles, benchmark themselves against their peers, and the whole competition is a such a great learning experience for everyone involved. As for the winning teams that get to go to Cannes, well, it’s the opportunity of a lifetime…”

To attend the launch event, which starts at 9am, click HERE